Kim Kardashian changes name of shapewear line after apologizing for cultural appropriation

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian West had people saying "Kim, oh no," when she branded her new shapewear line "Kimono." Many accused the reality star and entrepreneur of appropriating Japanese culture by naming her new line after the traditional dress. After getting the meme treatment online, Kardashian apologized for the naming mishap.

Now, Kardashian has announced new and improved branding for the shapewear line: SKIMS Solutionwear.

"My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I'm always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name," Kardashian wrote on Twitter Monday. "After much thought and consideration, I'm excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™."

The line of body-conscious undergarments will launch on September 10, she announced in another tweet.

Kardashian has been teasing the new line for months, but the project was briefly derailed when the "Kimono" name received backlash, which included the trending Twitter hashtag #KimOhNo.

Shortly after the controversy erupted, Kardashian said on social media that she would be changing the name. "When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind," Kardashian wrote. "My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name."

Now, the brand is accompanied with the hashtag #ShowYourSKIMS and has an online home on skims.com.

"SKIMS is the culmination of Kim's personal experience with shapewear and is fueled by her passion to create truly considered and highly technical solutions for every body," the website reads.