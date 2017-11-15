Kim Kardashian West confirms sex of third baby

Kim Kardashian West revealed the sex of her third child on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday.

She spilled the beans and said she and Kanye West are expecting a baby girl via surrogate.

Kardashian West dropped that she was having a girl when she talked about her 4-year-old daughter trying to play a trick on her.

"We had a baby shower over the weekend, and I thought, 'You know, I really do want to have a baby shower because I want her to feel that something's coming and for her to really understand it,'" she said. "So people brought toys and gifts and she was opening them all up the next day. She said, 'Mom, since baby sister's not here, I think I need all of the toys in my room and I'll play with them and just make sure they're all OK for baby sister.'"

"She's a toy tester and you just told us it's a girl," pointed out host Ellen DeGeneres.

Kardashian West laughed and said, "Yes, it is. North, she's really excited about that. She's so excited, let's see if it lasts."

She said that she and her husband have not chosen a name yet for "baby sister," and that they are "freaking out."

DeGeneres suggested "Lip-Kit West" and Kardashian West admitted, "Kylie would love that." DeGeneres also suggested "West West" and "Star West," and Kardashian West said that her daughter North has actually latched onto the name "Star West," but she's "not vibing on it." Another name suggestion was "Pop West," but Kardashian West finished her sit-down with DeGeneres sans baby name.