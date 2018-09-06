Kim Jong Un committed to denuclearization by end of Trump's 1st term, S. Korea says

PYONGYANG, North Korea -- North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un says he wants to finalize the road map to remove all nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula by the end of President Trump's first term. Kim also praised and expressed confidence in Mr. Trump, according to South Korean officials. A delegation from Seoul met Kim Wednesday in North Korea and delivered a message from Mr. Trump, reports CBS News' Ben Tracy.

The talks came ahead of a summit between the leaders of North and South Korea later this month in Pyongyang. Negotiations with North Korea to get the isolated regime to give up its nuclear weapons have not been going well, but North Korean state media said Thursday that Kim remains committed to denuclearization.

According to the South Koreans, despite the difficult negotiations Kim never spoke ill of President Trump and said he still wants to end his country's hostile relationship with the U.S. by the end of Mr. Trump's first term.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018

President Trump tweeted Thursday morning, "Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!"

At their summit in Singapore in June, Mr. Trump and Kim announced a vague statement saying they were committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. But so far, North Korea hasn't even revealed how many nuclear weapons it has or where they are.

North Korea is planning an elaborate military parade in Pyongyang this weekend to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding. Despite once again showing off his regime's weapons, Kim says he wants the Korean Peninsula to be a "cradle of peace."