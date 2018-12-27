Police say there is video evidence of alleged Kevin Spacey sexual assault

The man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him in Nantucket in 2016 apparently captured at least some of the alleged incident on video, Massachusetts state police said Wednesday. According to the statement from police, the victim said "his girlfriend didn't believe him," so he "Snapchatted the video" of Spacey allegedly touching him.

The Cape and Island District Attorney on Monday filed sexual assault charges against Spacey for the July 2016 incident. Spacey will be arraigned at Nantucket District Court Jan. 7.

The police documents released Wednesday include statements from the accuser, his girlfriend, a roommate, the bartender at the Nantucket the night the alleged incident occurred and more. The alleged victim accuses Spacey of giving him drinks, and then Spacey allegedly "continued the touching through the top of [his] pants."

The alleged victim's girlfriend told police she didn't believe him when he texted her that Spacey was hitting on him. She told police she then received a Snapchat video "showing Spacey touching the front of [his] pants by the crotch."

Snapchat videos usually delete after they are viewed but there are ways to save them.

Former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh came forward publicly in Nov. 2017 alleging Spacey sexually assaulted her son at a Nantucket restaurant. The police report shows the alleged assault was reported on Oct. 31, 2016, long before the first sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey became public.

Shortly before news of the charges broke on Monday, Spacey posted a video on Twitter of himself seemingly in character from "House of Cards." His character, Frank Underwood, was killed off after Spacey was fired amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment or assault.

"You wouldn't rush to judgment without facts, would you?" Spacey said in remarks that could be interpreted to apply to his TV character or himself. "Anyway, all this rush to judgement made for such an unsatisfying ending. To think it could have been such a memorable send-off."