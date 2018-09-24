"I've never sexually assaulted anyone," Kavanaugh says in first TV interview since allegations

Embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in his first television interview after allegations of past sexual misconduct were leveled against him, told Fox News Monday he's never sexually assaulted anyone, and he's not backing down.

Kavanaugh's wife, Ashley, also appeared in the interview that is set to play in full in the 7 p.m. hour with Fox News' Martha MacCallum.

"I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process," Kavanaugh told Fox News. "We're looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity, my lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women, starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old. I'm not going anywhere."

"The truth is I've never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise," Kavanaugh also in another clip released early. "I'm not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone in some place, but what I know, is I've never sexually assaulted anyone."

Christine Blasey Ford alleges Kavanaugh assaulted her while they were both in high school, and Deborah Ramirez, in a story published Sunday in the New Yorker, alleges Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were in college. Ford and Kavanaugh are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.

Mr. Trump teased to the interview in a tweet Monday:

"Brett Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley, will be interviewed tonight at 7pmE on @marthamaccallum @FoxNews. This is an outstanding family who must be treated fairly!" Mr. Trump tweeted.

Kavanaugh also doubled down in a Monday letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, saying he will "not be intimidated" by "smear" allegations against him.

"I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed," he wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.