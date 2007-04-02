Katie Couric's Notebook: Teaching English

Hi, everyone.

Should English be America's official language?

So far, 28 states have passed laws making it so.

But there's a big problem. There just aren't enough teachers to help immigrants learn the language.

More immigrants are settling in suburbs -- and sometimes have to wait MONTHS for an opening in an English class. A survey last year found the wait stretched to two YEARS in New Mexico and Massachusetts.

If communities are going to make English the official language, they need to help new residents learn it. Right now, government funding for classes is sporadic, and varies from state to state. Lamar Alexander, the former education secretary, put it simply: "If we make it easier, people will learn English," he said, adding that the government needs to make it a priority and provide adequate funding.

That makes sense -- in any language.

That's a page from my notebook.