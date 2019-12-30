Kansas police says McDonald's gave officer coffee with "pig" written on cup

Kansas authorities say a local police officer who stopped at a McDonald's restaurant on his way to work was handed a coffee with an expletive and the word "pig" written on it.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said in a Facebook post that one of his officers was headed to work Saturday when he was given the cup at a McDonald's drive through in Junction City, Kansas. Hornaday wrote the officer was offered a "free lunch" after notifying management of the incident, but argued that a "A Big Mac and large fries doesn't make up for it."

He said the officer has never met the McDonald's employee. "This behavior has been, is and always will be wrong," Hornaday said in the post.

Police in Junction City said in two separate Facebook posts that they will continue to investigate the incident. In one post, the department said it is "saddened," but said the incident does not represent how the majority of people in the community feel about law enforcement.

McDonald's media representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.

The sheriff's office in Geary County, where Junction City is located, said that in "a show of faith," the sheriff and some of his command staff will be visiting the McDonald's on Monday morning to have a cup of coffee.

"We dont know the whole story and are saddened by seeing this incident in our community," the post said. "However, we at the Geary County Sheriff's Office, believe this was an isolated incident and have faith in management at McDonald's to get to the bottom of the situation."

Other restaurant chains have also attracted scrutiny over claims that police officers were mistreated. Earlier this month, Starbucks apologized after two California police officers in Riverside, California, were allegedly refused service at one of its cafes. In November, Starbucks also apologized after a server in Glenpool, Oklahoma, wrote "PIG" on a police officer's cups.