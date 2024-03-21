Watch CBS News
3rd suspect in Kansas City parade shooting charged with murder, prosecutors announce

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

A third man has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting at last month's Kansas City Chiefs parade, prosecutors announced Thursday. One woman was killed in the shooting at the end of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade and over two dozen others were wounded.

Terry Young, 20, was charged with murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, the Jackson County prosecutor's office said in a statement. Young was in custody, and prosecutors requested that he be held on a $1 million cash bond.

Two other men were previously charged with murder in the second degree in the shooting, and two juveniles were charged separately in the case.

Prosecutors said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing and additional charges were expected.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

