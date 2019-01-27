Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign with Oakland rally — live stream

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris is holding a rally for supporters in downtown Oakland, California, to kick off her campaign for the presidency. The 54-year-old freshman lawmaker announced her bid for the Democratic nomination last week, becoming the fourth female candidate to wade into the already-crowded race.

In a post on Medium a few hours before taking the stage, Harris wrote that her hometown of Oakland gave her a "deep belief in the promise of our country — and a deep understanding of the parts of that promise that still remain unfulfilled."

Hundreds of people crowded the area in front of Oakland City Hall for the event, which began shortly before 1 p.m. local time. A choir entertained the crowd and a young girl led the group in reciting the pledge of allegiance before Pastor Demetrius Edwards delivered an impassioned invocation.

Earlier, a Harris campaign aide said she planned to lay out "her history of fighting 'for the people' ... as well as her vision of an America that works for working people."

Harris announced her presidential run last Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Harris' campaign logo and promotional materials evoked the style used in the 1972 campaign of Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman to run for the nomination of a major party.

Harris' campaign will have its headquarters in Baltimore, with a second location in Oakland.

Sean Gallitz contributed reporting.