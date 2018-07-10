Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin confirm engagement on social media

Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin confirmed the news of their engagement on social media on Monday. The Canadian superstar popped the question during a Bahamas trip over the weekend after the couple recently got back together.

Bieber, 24, addressed the relationship milestone in Instagram pictures with his new fiancée by his side. The picture quickly amassed more than 4million likes on the platform.

"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," he wrote. "You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Baldwin also tweeted about putting a ring on it.

"Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude," she wrote.

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

First reported by TMZ and later by E! News, the lovebirds got engaged on Saturday night in front of a small crowd at a resort on the islands. Baldwin, the 21-year-old daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, started to date Bieber again after he broke up with singer Selena Gomez.

Despite a day after the news was reported, many fans are still reeling over the engagement news.

To all the millions of girls who’s hearts are broken about Justin Bieber right now, come over and we can watch Never Say Never with some pizza and ice cream and make flower crowns together — ANGELINA (@angelina_heart) July 9, 2018