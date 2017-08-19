Barcelona terrorist attack: Whereabouts unclear for missing Australian boy

Spanish police said Saturday that the earlier reports were false that a 7-year-old British and Australian boy missing since the Barcelona terrorist attack had been found.

In two tweets on their English language account, Catalon police said they "had not found any lost child in the Barcelona attack" and the priority would be to notify the child's family. All the victims and injured have been located, the Catalon police said.

There are many who ask for specific information about the Australian child. Communicative priority over victims is to family members — Mossos (@mossos) August 19, 2017

15:00 Neither we were searching nor we have found any lost child in the barcelona attack. All the victims and injured have been located — Mossos (@mossos) August 19, 2017

Julian Alessandro Cadman became separated from his mother during the terrorist attack in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, according to a Facebook post by his grandfather, Tony Cadman. After hundreds of thousands of shares, the post has since been deleted.

According to Cadman's post, his daughter-in-law, Jom, had been located and is in serious condition at a local hospital.

The Australian reported that Julian's father, Andrew Cadman, arrived in Barcelona on Saturday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May told Sky News on Friday that officials were "urgently looking into reports of a child believed missing, who is a British dual national." May did not identify the child.

El Pais reported earlier Saturday that Julian had been located at a hospital, but the Catalon police tweets contradict those reports.

Fourteen people were killed in twin vehicle attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. Eleven of those victims, including an American, have been identified. Another two victims from Portugal, a woman and her grandmother, have not yet been publicly identified.

More than 120 other people were injured, and 50 remained in the hospital on Saturday.

Citizens from at least 34 countries were among those killed and wounded in Barcelona, the Catalan regional government said Thursday.