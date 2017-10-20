Julia Louis-Dreyfus posts photo after chemo session

Julia Louis-Dreyfus drew some inspiration from Katy Perry in her fight against breast cancer. The "Veep" star posted a photo after undergoing her second chemo session and quoted "Roar" in her battle cry. She thanked Perry and her co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons for inspiring her.

Louis-Dreyfus posted a pic wearing a black hoodie, aviator sunglasses and a drawn-on mustache. She wrote, "Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f***ing around here. 'I've got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your're going to hear me ROAR.' Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."

In September, Louis-Dreyfus revealed her breast cancer diagnosis to fans.

The Emmy-winning "Veep" star tweeted a statement that said, "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one."

Louis-Dreyfus, who recently announced that her HBO comedy "Veep" is coming to a close, made Emmy history in September when she won her sixth straight outstanding lead actress in a comedy series Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer. She has also taken home Emmys for her roles in "Seinfeld" and "The New Adventures of Old Christine."

In September, she said she was grateful to have resources, and support from loved ones.

"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union," she wrote.

She also used her diagnosis to call for universal health care, as the issue of health care reform remains a hot topic.

"The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality," she continued.