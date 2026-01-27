Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says Minneapolis immigration crackdown "must be terminated," says Noem should be fired

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Tuesday that the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Minnesota "must be terminated" following the deadly shooting of a Minneapolis man by federal agents.

"This mission is broken. It must be terminated," Shapiro said on "CBS Mornings."

The administration is facing scrutiny after Border Patrol agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, on Saturday, which came weeks after another fatal shooting in Minneapolis by a federal agent.

On Monday, President Trump announced he would send border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to oversee the operation. Meanwhile, despite internal scrunity from the Trump administration, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is expected to keep her job, CBS News reported Tuesday, while her focus is expected to shift from immigration enforcement operations in the country's interior to securing the southern border and other priorities.

The Pennsylvania governor said the administration's tone appears to be changing, "but the tactics haven't."

"I will believe this president when he calls off the mission, when he ends it, when he sends these federal troops home and out of Minnesota and stops wreaking havoc on our communities," Shapiro added.

Shapiro on Noem: "Trump should fire her"

Asked whether Noem should be impeached, following growing support for the move among House Democrats, Shapiro said "she was wholly unqualified when she got the job."

"Trump should fire her," Shapiro added. "And if Trump doesn't fire, the Congress should act."

But Shapiro said he's most focused on "whether or not Congress is going to stand up" to oppose funds for immigration enforcement within the DHS funding measure, which is part of a six-bill package set to move through the Senate this week to avert a partial government shutdown at week's end.

"Congress needs to step up," Shapiro said. "It's one thing for Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott and others to begin to show a little bit of spine here and standing up to the president. It's a whole other thing for them to vote to stop funding these kinds of missions. That's the most important vote this week."

Shapiro argued that a shutdown wouldn't be necessary, citing some "bipartisan consensus that the manner in which this deployment in Minnesota has been carried out is wrong and needs to end."

"All the Congress needs to do is pull back on the funding and put specific language in the bill that says you can't fund an operation like what's going on in Minnesota," Shapiro said. "There should be bipartisan consensus for that."

Any changes to the legislation would require approval by the House, which is away on recess this week. Government funding expires after Friday, Jan. 30.