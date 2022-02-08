Live

American skateboarder and social media star Josh Neuman among 4 killed in Iceland plane crash

/ CBS/AP

American skateboarder and social media influencer Josh Neuman was one of four men killed when a sightseeing plane crashed into a lake in Iceland, authorities in the North Atlantic island nation said Monday.

Neuman, 22, was on the flight to create commercial content for the Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp along with Tim Alings, the company's sponsorship manager, 27; and Nicola Bellavia, a 32-year-old skydiver and social media influencer from Belgium.

The pilot, Haraldur Diego, 49, was considered one of Iceland's most prominent aviators and a pioneer of photography tours.

john-neuman.jpg
Josh Neuman https://www.instagram.com/joshneuman

Four bodies believed to be the men were discovered on Sunday in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest lake with the use of an autonomous submarine and sonar technology. Poor weather has prevented divers retrieving the bodies, found at depths of up to 157 feet, police said in a statement

"For the safety of divers we have to wait until the weather improves," police chief Oddur Arnason told The Associated Press.

The Cessna 172 plane didn't send a distress signal after disappearing from radar on Thursday. More than 1,000 members of Iceland's Search and Rescue organization helped hunt for the aircraft, which was found Saturday in a portion of the lake about 30 miles east of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik.

Neuman was best known for creating one of the most-watched skateboarding videos on YouTube, where his channel has almost 1.2 million subscribers.

According to Neuman's homepage, he began making videos at the age of 12 with his father's video camera and later dropped out of college to pursue a career in extreme sports and filmmaking.

One video of him skating downhill in 2019 has been viewed more than 106 million times on YouTube.

Raw Run || Race Against the Storm by Josh Neuman on YouTube

Suspicious Antwerp spokesman Bram Boriau said the purpose of the flight was to capture footage of Iceland's stunning scenery.

"All persons present were hugely passionate about travel and content creation, hence these themes were the main focus of the trip," he told the AP by email.

Neuman's family posted a statement on his Instagram page, saying: "As the world sheds a tear, we should know that he passed doing what he loved, having just experienced the Northern Lights in Iceland for the first time commenting, 'This is the happiest day of my life.'"

First published on February 8, 2022 / 9:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

