Suspect arrested in murder of Philadelphia journalist, activist Josh Kruger: police

19-year-old Robert Davis charged in murder of journalist Josh Kruger 19-year-old Robert Davis charged in murder of journalist Josh Kruger 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Robert Davis, the 19-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of Philadelphia journalist and activist Josh Kruger, was arrested on Wednesday night, police said.

The arrest comes roughly three weeks after police issued an arrest warrant for Davis. The charges included murder and other related offenses.

It's unclear where or how Davis was taken into police custody.

Kruger was shot inside his Point Breeze home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street earlier in October. The 39-year-old was struck seven times and pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital, police said.

Investigators believe Kruger and Davis were acquaintances and said he was trying to help the 19-year-old. Police said Davis was known to the Philadelphia Police Department but they wouldn't specify.

RELATED: Vigil held for murdered Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger

Davis' last known address was just a five-minute walk away from Kruger's home. Police said they have a video showing Davis in the area of the shooting.

Earlier in October, police didn't say what led to the deadly incident.

Kruger wrote for outlets like The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Weekly, Philadelphia City Paper and other publications. He overcame homelessness and addiction to work for five years in city government. He handled Mayor Jim Kenney's social media and served as he communications director for the city's Office of Homeless Services.

Kenney said after his death that he was "shocked and saddened."

The DA's LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee said Kruger never stopped fighting for Philadelphia's LGBTQ+ community.