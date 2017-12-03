Teen in California admits to molesting "upwards of 50 children," police say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A teenager who turned himself in to police confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past several years across Southern California, authorities said.

Eighteen-year-old Joseph Hayden Boston was brought to a Riverside police station on Saturday by his mother after he allegedly told her he had sexually assaulted two boys, ages 8 and 4, at a motel, according to Riverside police spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback.

During an interview with investigators, Boston confessed to the motel assaults and also admitted molesting "upwards of 50 children" since he was 10 years old, Railsback said in a statement. The incidents happened in different cities where he had lived, including Riverside.

Boston was arrested on suspicion of two counts of oral copulation on a child under the age of 10 and jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, the statement said.

CBS Los Angeles reports that the suspect had recently been staying at the Simply Home Inn & Suites, located in the 9800 block of Magnolia Avenue in Riverside. It was there he befriended 8-year-old and 4-year-old males, who were also staying at this motel with their parents. The children were allowed to go into Boston's room at night when the molestation allegedly occurred.

"Hours later, the suspect called his own mother stating what he had just done," Railsback said in the statement.

The suspect was staying in Riverside since early November 2017, but also resided in the cities of Lakewood and Buena Park in Southern California.

The County of Riverside Child Protective Services took custody of both juvenile victims from the motel, Railsback said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Boston had an attorney, and a publicly listed phone number for him couldn't be located by The Associated Press on Sunday. Boston is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

CBS Los Angeles says detectives believe Boston and his claims that he has victimized other children who have not yet come forward. Authorities are asking for anyone with information about this investigation or the suspect, to contact Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov.