Kidnapped Florida boy who has autism found safe in Canada roughly two months later

Missing autistic boy found Missing autistic boy found 02:33

Miami-Dade police say Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a young boy who has autism and was kidnapped in late August, allegedly by his father and grandmother, has been found safe in Canada, CBS Miami reports.

Jorge Gabriel Morales and Lilliam Pena Morales have been taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The boy was reported in good health and unharmed.

Miami-Dad Police Director Freddy Ramirez called it "another example local, state, federal, and international law enforcement, along with the United States and State Attorney's Office coming together for the safety of a child, and [we] will continue to work together to fight the greater evil."

According to investigators, JoJo was picked up by his paternal grandmother in accordance with a court timesharing order from his home in the city of Homestead. The father failed to return him, violating the court order, and Jojo's mother contacted police to report the incident.

Missing Person detectives were notified and began an investigation. A Missing Persons Alert was initiated, and investigators began following leads. Later, an arrest warrant was issued for the father.

Jojo's mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, told CBS Miami she's "just so happy rite now. I can't even think that I went through such a hard time.

" ... I thought my son was gonna die. It was very hard to sleep. It was very hard to eat. All I could think about was him. What was he doing. If he was OK. If he was asking for his mom."

Jojo was spotted in a Walmart, Leal Concepcion says.

"I'm just blessed that i can share a happy ending to this because I know a lot of moms out there don't get this happy ending and I do."

The first trip she plans to take with Jojo will be on a Disney cruise which, she said, Joj's wanted to go on for a long time but that his father wouldn't allow.