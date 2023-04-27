Jonathan Majors' alleged victim granted temporary protection order

Actor Jonathan Majors' alleged victim was granted a temporary order of protection on Thursday ahead of a May 9 court date. Majors is charged with assault and harassment, but has since his arrest last month claimed that he was the one who was assaulted.

"This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him," said Majors' attorney in a statement to CBS News, adding that they have been "transparent and cooperative" with the district attorney.

The order of protection means that neither Majors nor his alleged victim may legally have any direct or third-party contact. It will remain in effect until the next court date.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Bennett Raglin via Getty Images for BET

Police responded to a New York City apartment on the morning of March 25, and determined in a "preliminary investigation" that there had been a "domestic dispute" involving Majors and a 30-year-old woman, who remains unnamed. The woman was transported to a hospital with minor head and neck injuries, according to police.

The "Creed III" star was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment. He was charged with assault and aggravated harassment during his arraignment the next day.

Earlier this month, Majors was reportedly dropped from his talent manager, Entertainment 360, following the allegations and subsequent arrest, according to Deadline. Public relations firm The Lede Company also reportedly initiated a "break" with the actor, Deadline said.