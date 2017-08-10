CBS News

L. Jon Wertheim is the executive editor of Sports Illustrated, where he has been a senior writer since 1999. The 2018-'19 season is his second as a 60 Minutes contributor.

Wertheim's profile of Japanese baseball Phenom Shohei Ohtani foretold the pitching/hitting superstar's entry into Major League Baseball. In other stories he has reported for 60 Minutes, Wertheim interviewed Wim Wenders about the director's intimate film portrait "Pope Francis: A Man of His Word," captured the idiosyncrasies of Portland and its namesake television program "Portlandia" and profiled comedy wellspring The Harvard Lampoon.

Wertheim also appeared on the sports edition of 60 Minutes as a commentator and reporter. His stories included a profile of NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and a news-breaking report on NFL receiver Doug Baldwin.

His work has been anthologized in The Best American Sports Writing series, as well as the Best American Crime Writing series, and he is the author of nine books including New York Times bestsellers Scorecasting: The Hidden Influences Behind How Sports Are Played and Games Are Won (co-written with University of Chicago finance professor Tobias Moskowitz) and You Can't make This Up (with sportscaster Al Michaels). Wertheim also serves as commentator for The Tennis Channel during its coverage of the four annual Grand Slam tournaments.

A native of Bloomington, Ind., Wertheim is 1993 graduate of Yale University and received a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997. He resides in New York City.