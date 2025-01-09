Watch CBS News
JD Vance to resign from Senate at midnight

By Caitlin Yilek

/ CBS News

Full interview: Sen. JD Vance
Full interview: GOP vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance 11:34

Washington — Sen. JD Vance will resign from his Senate seat Thursday at midnight as he prepares to become vice president later this month. 

Vance, who served two years of his six-year Senate term, informed Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine of his plans in a resignation letter Thursday. 

"As I prepare to assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to express that it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio in the Senate over the past two years," Vance wrote. 

DeWine, a Republican, will appoint Vance's replacement. His successor will fill the seat until a special election is held in 2026. The winner of the special election would serve the remaining two years of Vance's term. 

"When I was elected to this office, I promised to never forget where I came from, and I've made sure to live by that promise every single day," Vance said in a statement announcing his resignation. 

Over the next four years, he said, he will do all he can to help President-elect Donald Trump enact his agenda. 

"Together, we will make America stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before," he said. 

Congress certified Trump and Vance's victory on Monday in a proceeding that stood in stark contrast to four years ago, when a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and disrupted the process. Trump and Vance will take the oath of office on Jan. 20. 

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.

