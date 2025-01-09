JD Vance to resign from Senate at midnight

Washington — Sen. JD Vance will resign from his Senate seat Thursday at midnight as he prepares to become vice president later this month.

Vance, who served two years of his six-year Senate term, informed Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine of his plans in a resignation letter Thursday.

"As I prepare to assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to express that it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio in the Senate over the past two years," Vance wrote.

DeWine, a Republican, will appoint Vance's replacement. His successor will fill the seat until a special election is held in 2026. The winner of the special election would serve the remaining two years of Vance's term.

"When I was elected to this office, I promised to never forget where I came from, and I've made sure to live by that promise every single day," Vance said in a statement announcing his resignation.

Over the next four years, he said, he will do all he can to help President-elect Donald Trump enact his agenda.

"Together, we will make America stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before," he said.

Congress certified Trump and Vance's victory on Monday in a proceeding that stood in stark contrast to four years ago, when a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and disrupted the process. Trump and Vance will take the oath of office on Jan. 20.