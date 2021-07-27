Black women's organization sues Johnson & Johnson over talcum-based powder

A national Black women's group is suing Johnson & Johnson, claiming the company marketed its baby powder to Black women for decades despite knowing it had ingredients that could cause ovarian cancer.

The National Council of Negro Women, or NCNW, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in the Superior Court of New Jersey. The organization said in the lawsuit that several members have used Johnson & Johnson baby powder for years and now have ovarian cancer.

"Internal documents demonstrate that J&J targeted those advertisements to Black women, knowing that Black women were more likely to use the powder products and to use them regularly," the complaint, obtained by CBS MoneyWatch, states. "These talc powder products were not safe, however."

The NCNW lawsuit comes roughly three years after a Missouri court ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $4.7 billion in damages to women in a similar case. That settlement amount was later reduced to $2.1 billion.

Florida-based civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing NCNW for the case. The organization is suing Johnson & Johnson for negligence, failure to warn customers of a possible defect in a product and consumer fraud. The lawsuit doesn't specify an exact monetary amount the organization is seeking in damages.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday about the NCNW lawsuit.

The company has denied that its talcum products cause cancer and it called the verdict in the Missouri trial "at odds with decades of independent scientific evaluations confirming Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, is not contaminated by asbestos and does not cause cancer."

A U.S. government-led analysis of 250,000 women, the largest such study to look at the question, found no strong evidence linking baby powder with ovarian cancer, although the lead author of the analysis called the results "very ambiguous."

Still, health concerns about talcum powders have prompted thousands of lawsuits by women who claim asbestos in the powder caused their cancer. Talcum is a mineral similar in structure to asbestos, which is known to cause cancer, and they are sometimes obtained from the same mines.

Since the lawsuits have surfaced, Johnson & Johnson said it has stopped selling its baby powder product.

This is a developing story.