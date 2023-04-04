Johnson & Johnson offers nearly $9 billion to settle talc lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it will offer at least $8.9 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits filed by people alleging that the company's products containing talc caused cancer.

In a news release, the health and consumer goods company said that its latest proposal to settle the talcum powder litigation, which is payable over 25 years, is $6.9 billion more than its previous offer in connection with a 2021 bankruptcy filing by its LTL Management unit.

Women have filed a barrage of suits in recent years alleging that J&J's baby power gave them ovarian cancer or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

J&J continues to deny that its talcum powder poses health risks, saying that the settlement offer does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.

"The company continues to believe that these claims are specious and lack scientific merit," said Erik Haas, worldwide vice president of litigation at Johnson & Johnson, in a statement. "However, as the bankruptcy court recognized, resolving these cases in the tort system would take decades and impose significant costs on LTL and the system, with most claimants never receiving any compensation."

J&J has stopped selling its talcum-based baby powder worldwide.

