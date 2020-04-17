John Krasinski is throwing a virtual prom for the class of 2020

Like many events, proms and graduations across the U.S. have been canceled due to social distancing guidelines. High school seniors will miss out on the typical milestones many kids spend their teen years looking forward to. Actor John Krasinski said he couldn't stand the thought of so many kids missing prom — so he's going to throw them one.

Krasinski announced on social media he would hold a virtual prom on Friday night for all the kids in the class of 2020. "The Office" star has been posting daily episodes of his new digital show, "Some Good News," to spread joy during this dark time. He posted an invitation to his virtual prom on the show's Instagram page.

The location: YouTube Live. The dress code: Formal. Featuring: John Krasinski and friends. The livestream will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, according to the invite. The star also shared a photo of himself at his own prom in 1997. "We know it's been hard for some of you to be missing prom, so we're bringing prom to YOU," he wrote in the caption.

This is just one of the many things Krasinski has done to brighten people's lives during this unprecedented time. On each episode of "Some Good News," he shares stories of hope and inspiration. He has even invited some famous friends on the show, including Robert De Niro, who served as the show's weatherman, and his "The Office" cast mate Steve Carrel also joined.

In another episode, Krasinski, who is from the Boston area, and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz surprised a group of hospital workers with Red Sox tickets for life. Krasinski invited nurses and respiratory therapists from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston as guests via teleconference to thank them for their service during the coronavirus pandemic. Ortiz later appeared and expressed gratitude to them as well.

In another "Some Good News" episode, the actor surprised a 9-year-old girl named Aubrey, whom he dubbed "heartbreak correspondent," with a "Hamilton" performance. Krasinski enlisted Lin-Manuel Miranda and other stars from the Broadway musical to join their video conference and start singing songs from the show for one very positive "zoom bombing" incident.