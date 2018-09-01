John Kasich: There will "never be another John McCain"

Ohio Gov. John Kasich said that there will "never be another John McCain" in an interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan on Saturday. He discussed McCain's deep faith, both in God and in his country.

"He had great faith and great trust in the Lord," said Kasich, who attended McCain's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral Saturday morning. He referred to McCain's five years as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, and how he kept his faith even in dire circumstances.

"They said that when he was in the prison camp — and I had a friend who was in there with him - he led the prayer services and he told them, 'Don't pray to be released, pray to be strong,'" Kasich said. "So that underlying faith and love of this country and his willingness to stand up and being comfortable with himself - there'll never be another one like him."

"There'll never be another John McCain," Kasich said.

Kasich also spoke about how McCain's funeral was an example of political unity in an age of increasing partisanship. The memorial service featured eulogies from politicians of both parties, including former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama.

Kasich suggested that McCain's purpose in planning such his funeral was to encourage unity, and discussion between opposing sides.

"In some respects, it's like McCain — sometimes we have to have a little straight talk about all this. But we're too divided," Kasich said. "That was part of his message."