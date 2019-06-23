Joe Sestak, former congressman and 3-star admiral, joins 2020 presidential race

Former Pennsylvania congressman and retired three-star admiral Joe Sestak announced Sunday he is running for president, becoming the 25th candidate to seek the Democratic nomination. Sestak, a Vietnam War veteran who also served in Iraq and Afghanistan, made his announcement in a video posted to his campaign website.

"We must convene the world for two primary objectives," Sestak says in his announcement video. "Putting a brake on climate change and putting an end to an illiberal world order's injustices."

Sestak, who served in the Navy for more than 31 years, is holding his first campaign event Sunday in Waterloo, Iowa. In his announcement video, he argued America "desperately needs a president with a depth of global experience and understanding."

"Today, we must have a president who knows how to serve us abroad but also at home," Sestak said. He said that is why he ran his first congressional campaign under the slogan of "national security that begins at home, in health security."

In this March 4, 2015 file photo, former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak smiles during a news conference in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke / AP

Sestak joins a historically crowded field of Democrats looking to take on President Trump in 2020. In a recent CBS News/YouGov poll of registered Democrats in early primary states, 71% said there are too many choices.

In his announcement video, Sestak explained he joined the race later than other candidates because his daughter was battling brain cancer. "The decision to delay was so I would be there with Alex, our daughter, as the brain cancer she courageously beaten at four years old returned this past year." He noted that his daughter "has again overcome the single-digit odds."

Sestak defeated 10-term Pennsylvania Republican Wayne Curtis Weldon in 2007 for a House seat and won reelection in 2009 in a traditionally red district. He said his daughter's initial battle against cancer inspired him to serve in the House "in order to work for all Americans to have healthcare coverage we fortunately had for Alex."

The retired three-star admiral, who highlights his experience in national security, said the next president needs to have an understanding of the economy, diplomacy, and military, including "its limitations and the power of our ideals."

Sestak also ran for Senate in Pennsylvania in 2010 and 2016. In 2010, Sestak defeated Sen. Arlen Specter in the primary but lost to Republican Pat Toomey by two points in the general election. Six years later, he lost by 10 points in the primary to Katie McGinty, a former secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. McGinty lost to Toomey in the general election.