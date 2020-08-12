Watch live: Biden and Harris appear together for first time as running mates

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are appearing together for the first time as a presidential ticket in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday afternoon. Biden announced he had chosen Harris to be his running mate on Tuesday.

Harris, 55, is the first Black vice presidential nominee, and is only the third woman to be a vice presidential candidate. She is also the first South Asian American vice presidential nominee.

How to watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' remarks

Harris endorsed Biden in March, after ending her own presidential bid in December. She has been a prodigious fundraiser for Biden, holding several virtual events and fundraisers that each netted at least $1 million for the campaign.

Biden's choice of Harris as a running mate was immediately praised by Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, who said his former vice president "nailed this decision." Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, whose endorsement of Biden before the South Carolina primary was crucial to his win, also said he was "very pleased" that Harris was selected.

Harris, a former prosecutor, has established a voting record as one of the most liberal members of the U.S. Senate, according to GovTrack, an independent nonpartisan website that tracks legislative records. She is currently the only Black woman serving in the Senate.

Biden and Harris will also attend a virtual fundraiser together on Wednesday evening.