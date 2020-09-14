Watch live: Biden speaks on wildfires and climate change

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday about the devastating wildfires ravaging the West and the connection to climate change. Biden's remarks come after President Trump made a campaign trip to Nevada and alleged quelling the fires came down to "forest management."

There are deadly blazes burning in California, Washington and Oregon, and at least 35 people have died as a result of the fires.

How to watch Joe Biden's speech today

What: Joe Biden speaks on wildfires and climate change

Date: Monday, September 14, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Biden over the weekend hit Mr. Trump's response to the wildfires, saying in a statement on Saturday that "the science is clear and deadly signs like these are unmistakable — climate change poses an imminent, existential threat to our way of life."

"Left unchecked, wildfires and other extreme weather disasters will only continue to grow in frequency and intensity, endangering the lives of tens of millions of Americans, ravaging our lands and waterways, rendering the air unbreathable, and laying waste to our economic security," Biden's statement continued. "In the years ahead, there will be no challenge more consequential to our future than meeting and defeating the onrushing climate crisis."