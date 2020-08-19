California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated

California is used to wildfires. But the Golden State's 2020 wildfire season is shaping up to be particularly brutal. A blistering heat wave has only fueled dozens of simultaneous fires — a condition that has spurred Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide state of emergency.
Tens of thousands of people evacuated. Businesses in noted wine-growing areas, including Napa Valley, were also under threat.
Here, and American flag blows in front of a burning home in Vacaville, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020.