Live

Watch CBSN Live

California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated

Back
    image_gallery.single.controls.next
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
    • California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated

    • California's wildfire crisis

      California is used to wildfires. But the Golden State's 2020 wildfire season is shaping up to be particularly brutal. A blistering heat wave has only fueled dozens of simultaneous fires — a condition that has spurred Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide state of emergency.

      Tens of thousands of people evacuated. Businesses in noted wine-growing areas, including Napa Valley, were also under threat. 

      Here, and American flag blows in front of a burning home in Vacaville, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020.

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Fire whirl phenomenon

      A fire whirl shoots into the sky as flames from the Hog Fire jump Highway 36, about 5 miles from Susanville, California, on July 20, 2020. 

      The fire created its own weather, generating lightning, thunder, rain and fire whirls out of a huge ash plume towering above. The Lassen County Sheriff's office issued a mandatory evacuation order for the area. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images

    • Saving his home

      Bill Nichols, 84, works to save his home as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tore through Vacaville, California, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Nichols has lived in the home for 77 years. 

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • Lost car

      A car burns while parked at a residence in Vacaville, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020.

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

    • Fleeing wildlife

      A hare jumps over a fire line as flames rage through the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California during the Hennessey Fire on August 18, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images

    • Bicycle on fire

      A bicycle and palm tree burn at a residence during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California on August 18, 2020.

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

    • Plume of smoke

      A plume rises over a vineyard in unincorporated Napa County as the Hennessey Fire burns on August 18, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of blazes sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues.

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • Air tanker in action

      Firefighter Ian Johnson watches as an air tanker drops retardant to keep the River Fire from reaching a home in Salinas, California, on August 17, 2020. 

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • Animals in danger

      A horse walks towards flames as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Vacaville, California, on August 19, 2020. 

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • COVID-19 warnings in flames

      Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn in unincorporated Napa County, California, on August 18, 2020. The blaze went on to destroy multiple homes near Lake Berryessa. 

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • Embers on a hillside

      Seen in a long-exposure photograph, embers burn along a hillside as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through unincorporated Napa County, California, on August 18, 2020. 

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • Doing what he can

      Matt Nichols sprays water while trying to save his home as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Vacaville, California, on August 19, 2020. 

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • What remains

      Burned vehicles rest beneath a tree after the LNU Lightning Complex fires tore through Vacaville on August 19, 2020.

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • Burning tree

      Bill Nichols extinguishes a burning tree as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Vacaville, California, on August 19, 2020. 

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • Buildings ruined

      An outbuilding burns as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the Spanish Flat area of unincorporated Napa County on August 18, 2020.

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • Making a call

      Jerry Kuny makes a phone call as flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires approach on August 18, 2020, in Napa County, California. The blaze went on to destroy multiple homes near Lake Berryessa. 

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • Carmel fire

      A home in the Sky Ranch community burns in the Carmel Fire near Carmel Valley, California, on August18, 2020.

      Credit: Nic Coury / AP

    • Inmates fighting fires

      An inmate firefighter rests during a break from battling the River Fire in Salinas, California, on August 17, 2020. 

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • Double trouble

      A tree stump keeps burning as hail falls directly on the Hog Fire, covering the ground, near Susanville, California, on July 21, 2020. A thunderstorm, mixed with a pyrocumulus ash column from the fire, brought with it erratic winds and lightning before evolving into a hail storm that extinguished a portion of the fire. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Jumping a highway

      Flames rip through trees as the Hog Fire jumps Highway 36, about 5 miles from Susanville, California on July 20, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Eerie effects

      In this long-exposure photograph, embers fly off a burning tree during the Hennessey Fire in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California on August 18, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Weird weather

      Hail covers a road in at a still-smoldering area of the Hog Fire near Susanville, California on July 21, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

    • Anti-flame steps

      An airplane makes a retardant drop over homes in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California during the Hennessey Fire on August 18, 2020.

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Nothing left

      A home burns in Vacaville, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020.

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Through the danger

      A fire truck drives through flames as the Hennessey Fire continues to rage out of control near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California on August 18, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

    • A lake alight

      In this long-exposure photograph, flames consumes both sides of a segment of Lake Berryessa during the Hennessey Fire in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California on August 18, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Onward

      A truck drives past flames near Vacaville, in Northern California, during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

    • People losing homes

      Homes are engulfed in flames in Vacaville, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Not going anywhere

      A car burns at a residence in the valley area of Vacaville, northern California, during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Noble Villa burns

      A home burns in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California as flames rage on August 18, 2020.

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

    • Horses in peril

      Horses are seen in a stall as flames from the Hennessey Fire approach a property in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California on August 18, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

    • Engulfed

      A home burns in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California as flames rage on August 18, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/Getty

    • Trying to save homes

      An airplane drops fire retardant over homes in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California as flames rage through on August 18, 2020.

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

    • Burning palm

      A palm tree and shrubs burn as flames approach a home as the Hennessey Fire continues to rage out of control near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California, on August 18, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

    • Boats threatened

      American flags wave in the wind as flames approach a boat rental shop in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California, during the Hennessey Fire on August 18, 2020. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty