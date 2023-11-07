Biden says he asked Netanyahu for a pause in fighting on Monday

U.S. doesn't support reoccupation of Gaza, national security council source says

U.S. weighs in on Gaza reoccupation

U.S. weighs in on Gaza reoccupation

President Biden asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday for a pause in Israel's fighting in Gaza, the president said Tuesday.

Mr. Biden made the remarks to reporters traveling with him in Washington, D.C., shortly after Axios reported the president asked Netanyahu for a three-day pause in order to allow for more hostages to be released. The president did not say how long of a pause he requested.

"I didn't get a chance to talk to him today. I did ask him for a pause in the past — yesterday. Still waiting to hear," the president said before the rest of his comments became inaudible.

Mr. Biden's comments came after he said during a campaign speech last week that he thought there should be a humanitarian pause in the war.

On Monday, Netanyahu said Israel would be open to "tactical little pauses" in Gaza to allow for humanitarian aid or permit the release of hostages held by Hamas. But Israel has rejected the notion of a ceasefire without the release of hostages.

Israel launched airstrikes after Hamas' terror attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, and Israeli ground forces pushed into Gaza. Bombs have rained down on Gaza each night.