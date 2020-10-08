Unemployment applications remain high as job market stalls

The number of Americans applying for first-time jobless aid dipped last week but remained at a high level, indicating ongoing woes in the job market.

Some 840,000 adults filed initial unemployment claims in the week ended October 3, the Labor Department said Thursday. That figure, adjusted for seasonal variation, was down by 9,000 claims from the prior week, and was in line with economists' forecasts.

Another 464,000 applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a broader program intended for the self-employed and gig workers. This was the first time in two months that applications for self-employed aid dipped below half a million.

Still, the number of jobless applications is significantly higher than it was at the peak of the Great Recession, and about 24 million adults continue to receive jobless benefits, according to The Century Foundation. Economists are concerned about the impact of colder weather on the coronavirus pandemic and the toll it could take on the labor market.

"If cooler weather pushes infections up again as people move indoors, the very modest decline in jobless claims could easily become a renewed spike," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a report. "Either way, they are far too high, still well above the 665,000 peak — for one week — seen after the crash of 2008."

This week's figures are less reliable than usual since California, the state with the most unemployment applications, has paused new filings for two weeks while it works out its backlog of claims.