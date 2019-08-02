U.S. labor market stayed on track in July

Hiring around the U.S. slowed in July, with businesses moderating their pace of job growth from bumper employment figures previous month. The modest slowdown reinforces the decision on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to stimulate the economy.

Economists had forecast employers would add about 165,000 new jobs in July. The nation's unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7%, compared with forecasts for 3.6%. Average hourly earnings over the last 12 months have risen 3.2%.

The Federal Reserve this week lowered its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2008, although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank viewed it as "more of a mid-cycle adjustment than the start of a rate cutting cycle." He also emphasized that the U.S. economy remains relatively strong but global growth is weakening faster than expected.