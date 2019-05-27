Houston Texans' J.J. Watt and soccer player Kealia Ohai get engaged

Wedding bells will be ringing for two of Houston's sports stars. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt proposed to girlfriend Kealia Ohai, captain of the Houston Dash soccer team.

"I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes," Watt wrote on social media Sunday. Ohai posted a picture of Watt down on one knee holding what appears to be a ring box as she clasps her hands in front of her face.

Watt posted a picture of Ohai leaning down to kiss him. "Still can't believe I get to be with you forever. I love you @jjwatt," Ohai posted to Instagram.

The couple didn't say where the proposal took place, but the pictures show them on a coastline beneath an orange sky. Pictures they posted to Twitter show them kissing by palm trees and eating outside.

Sports stars and celebrities wished them well. "Congratulations my man!" former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote in a comment on Watt's Instagram post. "If you need someone to officiate, I happen to have the power."

"This just made my day!!" former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez wrote. "Congratulations my brother!!"

Entertainer Justin Timberlake seemed to indicate that the couple kept the news to themselves for a while. "We texting and you don't even bring this up?!?!?!" he wrote. "WOW! Congrats, brother!!!"

ET reports the couple have been together for over three years.