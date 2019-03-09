Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former Yankeee Alex Rodriguez are getting married, the pair announced on Instagram Saturday night. Rodriguez posted an image of an engagement ring on a woman's hand with the caption "she said yes" while Lopez posted the same photo captioned with heart emojis.

She said yes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoyGj6NSAU — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 10, 2019

The pair recently celebrated their two-year anniversary. Lopez told ET's Kevin Frazier they had "an amazing day together" celebrating their anniversary.

"We have so much fun together that it feels like we're starting life all over again, so I love that," Lopez, 49, told Frazier ahead of her Grammys performance.

Lopez told James Corden in 2018 that they met when she "just tapped him on the shoulder and said 'hi' and that was it."

They are both parents: Lopez is mom to twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez, 43, shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.