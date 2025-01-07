Jimmy Carter's body set to be transferred today to Washington, D.C., for state funeral

Public continues to pay respects to Jimmy Carter in Atlanta before former president lies in state

Former President Jimmy Carter's casket is being transferred Tuesday to Washington, D.C., for the next phase of his state funeral.

Carter has been lying in repose in Atlanta, as part of six days of observances that began Saturday with a service at his boyhood home in Plains, Georgia.

"This is somebody from a small town in south Georgia who was a peanut farmer who ultimately became the president of the United States," said Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, at the Plains service on Saturday. "It's a pretty remarkable American story."

Carter, the 39th president, died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100 — living longer than any president in U.S. history. His beloved wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, died in November 2023.

On Tuesday, Carter's body will be flown from Atlanta to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where his casket will be transferred with ceremony to a hearse. From there, a motorcade will proceed to the U.S. Navy Memorial, where his casket will then be transferred from a hearse to a horse-drawn caisson with ceremony.

Members of the joint services military honor guard conduct a changing of the guard near the casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, on Jan. 6, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. Erik S. Lesser / AP

The caisson will travel to the U.S. Capitol, where Carter's casket will be carried up the stairs into the Rotunda by military body bearers. Members of Congress will be able to pay their respects during a service.

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, Carter will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Thursday, when his funeral service will be held at the National Cathedral before his remains are flown back to Georgia. President Biden is will be delivering a eulogy at Thursday's service, along with several others. President-elect Donald Trump said he will attend.

There will be a final private service in Plains, and Carter will be buried next to Rosalynn Carter at his family's peanut farm.

Full schedule of Tuesday's events (all times Eastern):

9:30 a.m.: A departure ceremony from the Carter Presidential Center.

10 a.m.: The motorcade departs for Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.

10:40 a.m.: The late president and his family arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base and board Special Air Mission 39 after an arrival ceremony.

11:15 a.m.: Special Air Mission 39 departs for Washington.

12:45 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and Carter's remains are transferred with ceremony to the hearse.

1:15 p.m.: The motorcade departs for the U.S. Navy Memorial.

2 p.m.: The motorcade arrives at the U.S. Navy Memorial and Carter's remains are transferred from a hearse to a horse drawn caisson with ceremony.

2:15 p.m.: The funeral procession begins marching up to the U.S. Capitol via Pennsylvania Avenue, turning left onto Constitution Avenue.

2:40 p.m.: Upon arrival at the U.S. Capitol, the late president is carried up the stairs by military body bearers and into the Rotunda.

3 p.m.: Congress pays their respects during a service in the Rotunda.

3:45 p.m.: Carter begins lying in state while the military maintains a guard of honor.

7 p.m. to midnight: Lying in state opens to the public.