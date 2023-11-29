Photos: Rosalynn Carter remembered by family, political figures in three days of memorial events
By Caroline Linton
/ CBS News
Rosalynn Carter was laid to rest Wednesday in a private burial after a funeral service for friends and family at Maranatha Baptist Church, the small hometown church she and former President Jimmy Carter attended since the 1980s.
Maranatha Pastor Tony Lowden called Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96, "our first lady," adding that she had "excelled" above all over first ladies.
Jimmy Carter, who turned 99 last month and entered hospice care in February, attended Wednesday's service in a wheelchair. He went to a tribute service on Tuesday as well, which was also attended by President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and all the living former first ladies — former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.
"My dad told her he loved her and thanked her for all the wonderful things she had done," Chip Carter told The Washington Post last week about her final moments. "Then he asked us to leave so he could be alone with her."
The Carters' son Jack Carter said Wednesday that "dad got used to mom disagreeing with him because she was really good at it. She became a partner in the true sense of the word, where they had equal footing."
Plains is a town of only 600 people. Davis Holloway told CBS News' Skylar Henry that he came out Wednesday to honor Rosalynn Carter because he wanted to "show respect for the Carter family."
A tribute service was held Tuesday at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the campus of Emory University. The service was for invited guests only and grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers.
On Monday, members of the public were invited to pay their respects to Rosalynn Carter, and a wreath-laying ceremony was held.