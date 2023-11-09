Former New Jersey governor Jim McGreevey running for Jersey City mayor

Ex-New Jersey governor Jim McGreevey running for Jersey City mayor Ex-New Jersey governor Jim McGreevey running for Jersey City mayor 02:08

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- After nearly two decades outside the political spotlight, former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey is getting back in and running for mayor of Jersey City.

McGreevey, surrounded by many members of the state's Democratic political machine, officially announced his campaign at a local restaurant Thursday.

"I have worked outside government and inside government. My pledge, my commitment today is to work as hard as humanly possible to make Jersey City the best it can be for every community, for every neighborhood and every family," said McGreevey.

Twenty years ago, as governor, McGreevey stood next to his ex-wife and admitted to an extramarital affair that forced him to resign.

"My truth is that I am a gay American," McGreevey said on the day in 2004.

That historic moment, which gained national attention, is now part of McGreevey's campaign video, where he's seen listening and contemplating in between clips of his resignation.

"This election is not about yesterdays. It's about our tomorrows. And candidly, I have made mistakes in my own life which I have apologized for and owned," said McGreevey, 66.

The campaign video also features McGreevey's daughter and formerly incarcerated people he helped as part of a prison reentry program.

McGreevey said his struggles and theirs have made him even more compassionate.

"I was there when people died of overdose. You don't do that as governor, you just don't," said McGreevey.

Current Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has said he's running for governor.