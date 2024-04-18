Watch CBS News
Boston bound JetBlue flight has close call on runway at Reagan National

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - The FAA is investigating a potential close call involving a JetBlue flight bound for Boston Thursday morning. The JetBlue flight was forced to abort takeoff due to another aircraft attempting to cross the runway at Washington Reagan National Airport. 

At 7:41 a.m., the FAA said an air traffic controller told the pilot of Southwest Flight 2937 bound for Orlando to cross Runway 4.

At the same time, JetBlue Flight 1554 to Logan Airport was cleared for takeoff from the same runway. An air traffic controller yelled at both pilots to stop immediately. 

The planes ended up about 300 feet from each other. No injuries were reported. 

The JetBlue aircraft was inspected before taking off for Boston. 

Southwest and JetBlue are working with federal officials as the incident is investigated. 

First published on April 18, 2024 / 4:47 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

