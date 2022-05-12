Denver Broncos player Jerry Jeudy arrested for criminal tampering

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday, the Arapahoe Sheriff's Office said. He is currently being held without bond.

Jeudy was taken into custody sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m local time, CBS Denver reports.

He has been charged with second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, which is a misdemeanor in the state of Colorado, according to the sheriff's office. He is currently being held at the Arapahoe County jail.

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

"He's innocent until proven guilty," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Originally from Alabama, the 23-year-old was a first round pick for the Broncos in the 2020 draft.

"We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information," the NFL team said in a statement.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.