Jennifer Lawrence and Adele surprise crowd at New York City gay bar

Patrons of the New York City gay bar Pieces were in for the surprise of their lives Friday night when superstars Jennifer Lawrence and Adele dropped by. Adele even took the stage at one point, but she wasn't belting out "Hello."

The stars appear to have shocked customers at the Greenwich Village bar once they were discovered, with many taking to Twitter to express their excitement. User Al_Craze tweeted, "I just partied with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele.... I am speechless."

I just partied with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele.... I am speechless — Alex Craze (@Al_Craze) March 23, 2019

The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress danced, laughed and snapped some selfies while at the bar. An eyewitness told "Entertainment Tonight" that the friends arrived with a group and stayed hidden until they started playing drinking games with the bar's drag queens.

"No one really noticed they were there until the drag queen asked to do a game and Adele volunteered," an eyewitness told ET. "All of a sudden, I see Adele on stage and was like, 'WTF? That's Adele!'" In a video posted to Twitter by drag queen Brita Filter, Adele stands up on stage with other contestants to take part in a game dubbed "musical shots."

"Contestant number three, what is your name?" asked Brita Filter cheekily. "Hi, my name's Adele," responded the singer as the crowd let out a massive cheer.

The introduction continued in another video posted by user‏ papacitobach when Brita Filter asked Adele what she does for a living. "I'm actually, at the moment, a stay-at-home mum," said Adele to more cheers from the crowd. While the game had a promising start, it seems Adele wasn't a great player.

Another video posted to the platform by Brita Filter shows the singer and a few other contestants walking around a table with what appear to be shots in an adapted game of musical chairs. The music stops and the other players grab the drinks before the performer, prompting her to throw her hands up in the air.

Lawrence, acting upset at her friend, tackled her to the stage floor as the crowd laughed. During the moment, Brita Filter said, "Jennifer, this isn't the 'Hunger Games.' You don't need to do that, mama," referencing the actress' hit film trilogy.

Another eyewitness told ET the pair were "definitely having a really great time." When it was time to leave, the stars made a quiet exit. "They snuck behind where the queens usually get ready behind the stage and out the front entrance," the witness said. "They were giggling and laughing. It was really cute."

The stars met at the 2013 Oscars, where Adele won best original song for "Skyfall" from the James Bond movie's soundtrack, reports ET. Lawrence took the award for best actress for "Silver Linings Playbook" that night.

Lawrence is starring in the upcoming Marvel flick "Dark Phoenix" as Mystique later this year. Adele's record-breaking third album, "25," was released in 2015, but she has remained relatively removed from the spotlight since.