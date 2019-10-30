Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon interview real morning show host Gayle King

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who star in the new Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," got a chance to interview a real morning show host. The two talked with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about her routine and what it takes to put together a news show every day.

"It's much harder than it looks," King tells the co-stars. "It takes a village to do it."

King, Aniston and Witherspoon also share what jobs they would be doing if they weren't in their current professions. Watch the video above to find out which one would have been a dermatologist.

Tune in for King's conversation with Aniston and Witherspoon about their new series Thursday, October 31 on "CBS This Morning," which airs 7 to 9 a.m. ET/PT.

"The Morning Show" will be available on AppleTV+ on November 1.