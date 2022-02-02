CNN President Jeff Zucker is stepping down, citing relationship with colleague

CNN President Jeff Zucker is stepping down effectively immediately, according to the cable network. In a memo cited by CNN, Zucker said he had had a "consensual relationship" with a colleague that he failed to disclose when it began.

CNN didn't immediately return a request for comment from CBS MoneyWatch. The news was first reported by CNN's Brian Stelter, who tweeted an image of the memo sent by Zucker to CNN employees. Stelter said the network was "stunned" by his resignation.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

In the memo, Zucker said the relationship had come to light during the network's investigation of former anchor Chris Cuomo, who was fired in December for his role in helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, formulate his defense during a sexual harassment scandal.

"I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker said in the memo. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong."

Zucker, who had worked at CNN since 2013, said he wished his tenure at the network "had ended differently."