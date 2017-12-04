Jeff Glor on preparing for "CBS Evening News" debut

You'll see a familiar face on the "CBS Evening News" Monday night, as Jeff Glor takes the seat as the new anchor for the broadcast. The award-winning journalist spent the past decade reporting around the world for all CBS News broadcasts and digital platforms.

"Some nerves are good, right?" Glor said Monday morning on "CBS This Morning."

The 42-year-old revealed he reached out to other evening anchors within the network and at others before his debut.

"What did you want to know?" "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King asked Glor.

"What I should be looking out for, what I'm not looking out for, what I should do. And all of them have had different pieces of advice to sort of round all that out," Glor said. "That's been one of the true joys for me in this process, is hearing from them and how they can help."

Glor has anchored coverage of numerous breaking news stories, including most recently in the field for Hurricane Irma and in the studio for the Las Vegas shooting. As a correspondent for "CBS This Morning" and "60 Minutes Sports," Glor filed reports recently from Greenland, Newfoundland, Alaska, Africa, and Ireland, to name a few.