JD Vance defends Trump on birthright citizenship, says the U.S. should "look out for the interests of our citizens first"

Washington — Vice President JD Vance defended President Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship Saturday, arguing in his first interview since taking office that "just because we were founded by immigrants, doesn't mean that 240 years later that we have to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world."

"America should actually look out for the interests of our citizens first," Vance said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." "If you're here permanently and lawfully, your kid becomes an American citizen."

Mr. Trump's executive order targeting birthright citizenship directs federal agencies to stop issuing citizenship documents to children born on U.S. soil to parents in the country illegally or under temporary visas, and came among a wave of executive actions he signed shortly after returning to office last week.

The U.S. government has long interpreted the Constitution to mean that those born on American soil are citizens at birth, regardless of their parents' immigration status. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution says "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

But Trump has for years touted the idea of ending birthright citizenship, arguing that it encourages illegal immigration.

The move has prompted a growing number of legal challenges in recent days. And a federal judge appointed by President Ronald Reagan temporarily blocked the order Thursday, calling it "blatantly unconstitutional."

Vance said he disagrees, noting that the issue will be litigated, which he said is "the nature of our constitutional system."

Vance explained that the "basic idea" behind the move is that lawful permanent residents or the children of a legal immigrant who plans to stay in the U.S. "should become American citizens." But he said anyone who doesn't plan to stay and gives birth in the U.S. shouldn't become a citizen "by virtue of just having been born on American soil."

Vance cited the example of a "child of an ambassador" who would not automatically receive American citizenship.

Brennan pointed out, "there's already a carveout having to do with kids of diplomats."

Vance replied, "We're saying that that carve out should apply to anybody who doesn't plan to stay here."

He continued, "If you come here on vacation and you have a baby in an American hospital, that baby doesn't become an American citizen. If you're an illegal alien and you come here temporarily, hopefully, your child does not become an American citizen by virtue of just having been born on American soil. It's a very basic principle in American immigration law, that if you want to become an American citizen, and you've done it the right way, and the American people in their collective wisdom have welcomed you into our national community, then you become a citizen."

"This is a country founded by immigrants," Brennan replied. "This is a unique country."

"This is a very unique country," said Vance, "and it was founded by some immigrants and some settlers."

Vance claimed he didn't know of "any country" that allows the children of people in a country on a temporary basis to become citizens, saying he doesn't know why the U.S. "would be different."

More than 30 countries have birthright citizenship or similar policies, according to the Central Intelligence Agency's World Factbook.