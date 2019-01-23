Jennie-O to give $25,000 reward money to Jayme Closs

Barron, Wis. — Hormel Foods and its subsidiary said they will donate $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl. Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. Closs escaped 88 days later. Jake Patterson, 21, is charged with kidnapping and homicide.

Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.

The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme's whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday they're working with law enforcement to get its share of the reward to Jayme.

Jennie-O President Steve Lykken said in a statement he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme's current and future needs.

You can read the company's press release in its entirety below:

"On behalf of the entire Jennie-O and Hormel Foods family, we are overjoyed at the news of Jayme's safe return," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. "Her bravery and strength have truly inspired our team members around the world. Barron is an incredibly strong community and one that never lost hope. We celebrated with the community, and the world, that Jayme is home." "First and foremost, Jennie-O Turkey Store is a family," said Steve Lykken, Jennie-O Turkey Store president. "Here in Barron our Jennie-O family is dealing with a very tragic situation. While we are still mourning the loss of longtime family members Jim and Denise, we are so thankful for Jayme's brave escape and that she is back in Barron. The company has expressed its wishes to donate the $25,000 to Jayme. Our hope is that a trust fund can be used for Jayme's needs today and in the future." The company has been an active supporter in the community throughout the search for Jayme, including supporting the family and law enforcement officials and organizing a Tree of Hope lighting ceremony as well. That event, which was held just weeks before her escape, was intended as a forum for employees and community members to send a unified message that no one would give up hope until Jayme was safely back home. "On behalf of the Barron County Sheriff's Department and all the law enforcement agencies that assisted in this case, we would like to thank Jennie-O for their support and assistance during this case," said Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff. "We also agree that Jayme is the hero in this case and happy they have chosen her to receive the company's reward contribution. The partnerships created during this case will not only help Jayme and her family in the future but will continue to make us all stronger, led by the idea that we will never give up hope!"