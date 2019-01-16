Jayme Closs' accused kidnapper was prematurely discharged from Marine Corps

We're learning more about Jake Patterson, the suspect in the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and the killing of her parents in Wisconsin. The Marine Corps confirmed Patterson was prematurely discharged in 2015 after service for about a month. In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson said it was "indicative of the fact that the character of his service was incongruent with Marine Corps' expectations and standards."

CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas noted the mood in the community shifted from joy after her escape to shock over the horrific details of Closs' kidnapping and her parents' murder.



Patterson only worked at Saputo cheese factory for two days, but according to a criminal complaint, it was on his drive to work on one of those days that he spotted Closs getting on a school bus and decided he was going to kidnap her.



The company told CBS News they fired Patterson when he failed to show up for his third day of work. According to the complaint, Patterson was plotting Closs' abduction while still at the job. He bought a face mask at a Walmart on his last day – the same mask he allegedly wore when he attacked the family in October.



The 21-year-old is being held on $5 million bail. On Tuesday, Patterson was moved to Polk County Jail because Closs' cousin Lindsey Smith works at the Barron County Jail. Smith spoke about Patterson with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King earlier this week.

"Have you seen him?" King asked.

"I have not," Smith responded. "I will not deal with him. I can't… I think it's fair on my end and his that we do not see each other."

While investigators work to determine Patterson's motive for the crimes, the close-knit community that helped raise Closs is beginning to heal. Patty Gerber taught Closs' religious education class. She believes faith will help Closs move forward.



"Faith to know that she's loved by God, she's loved by others, she's perfect the way she is. I think that will help her," Gerber said.

A special prayer service for Closs will be held Sunday at a church in Barron County. The prayer service is to also thank the community for its support. A larger celebration is being planned for later this month.