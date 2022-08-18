Body of second missing swimmer who jumped off "Jaws" bridge found

The body of the second person who went missing after jumping off the "Jaws" bridge in Martha's Vineyard late Sunday night was found on Thursday, CBS Boston reported.

The body of 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin was found in a marshy area near the bridge by a shell fisherman at approximately 11:30 a.m., CBS Boston reported, citing Massachusetts State Police. His 26-year-old brother Tavaris was found dead on Monday morning.

A Coast Guard spokesperson previously told CBS Boston that four people jumped off the bridge — which is officially known as the American Legion Memorial Bridge but earned the nickname after it appeared in the 1975 film "Jaws" — on Sunday night.

The "Jaws" bridge on Martha's Vineyard. CBS Boston - Tom Matteo

When the Coast Guard began searching at approximately 11:20 p.m. that evening, they found two other people uninjured. Searchers spent days looking for the missing brothers.

The water under the bridge is about 15 feet deep, CBS Boston reported. The fire chief of Oak Bluffs told CBS Boston that the tide was coming in quickly on Sunday night.

The brothers, who were from Jamaica, worked at a local restaurant, police said. A family friend told CBS Boston that the pair were "the two nicest kids."