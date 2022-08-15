1 dead, 1 still missing after group jumps off "Jaws Bridge" in Martha's Vineyard

A 26-year-old man has died and his 21-year-old brother was still missing Monday afternoon after a group of people jumped into the water off of the "Jaws Bridge" in Martha's Vineyard, CBS Boston reports. The U.S. Coast Guard said the search for the missing brother was suspended Monday around 3 p.m.

Four people jumped off the bridge, officially called the American Legion Memorial Bridge but known for its appearance in the 1975 film "Jaws," Sunday night, a Coast Guard spokesperson told CBS Boston. The Coast Guard began a search around 11:20 p.m. and found two of the four uninjured.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said the initial search lasted until about 3:30 a.m., CBS Boston reports. Divers were then brought in for the search after sunrise.

The search on Monday was focused on the ocean side of the bridge, Massachusetts State Police said.

People on Monday continued jumping off the bridge, in defiance of signs that said jumping and diving was not allowed.