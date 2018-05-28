Indiana teacher who tackled gunman speaking about shooting - live updates

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- A science teacher who was shot while tackling an armed student at a suburban Indianapolis middle school is scheduled to speak about the incident. The school district says Jason Seaman will discuss the shooting during a press conference Monday morning.

Viewers can watch the press conference in the player above. It's expected to start at around 9 a.m. ET.

The school's principal and district superintendent will also be on hand.

The shooting happened Friday morning at Noblesville West Middle School.

Another student, Ella Whistler, was also shot. Her family said Saturday that she remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The district says Seaman will also be honored at a baseball game Monday morning at Noblesville High School.

This is a developing story and will be updated.