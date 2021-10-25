Body of missing 26-year-old Texas man found in Grand Teton National Park

Rescuers have located and recovered the body of a 26-year-old Texas man in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park after he was reported missing on Thursday. The National Park Service said Sunday that Jared Hembree was found near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of the park, or just southeast of the community of Moran.

Jared Hembree National Park Service

The Park Service and the Teton County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of death.

A search involving more than 80 personnel began after park law enforcement received a call expressing concern for Hembree's welfare based on the caller's interaction with Hembree just outside the park. Hembree's vehicle was found at the Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton.

Several agencies participated in the search, including the Civil Air Patrol and Wyoming Highway Patrol.

"The park and all those involved in the search extend their condolences to Jared Hembree's family and friends," the park said in the statement.

Last month, Wyoming authorities recovered the body of another missing man from Texas. Robert Lowery's remains were found in Bridger-Teton National Forest, the same forest where authorities found Gabby Petito's body September 19.