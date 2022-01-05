U.S. Capitol Police officer can't shake trauma year after attack: "Every day for me has been a January 6"

Nearly one year after the deadly January 6 attack, the fear and trauma continues for some Capitol Police officers who were beaten and abused by rioters that day.

"Every day for me has been a January 6," Sergeant Aquilino Gonell told CBS News' senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge ahead of the first anniversary of the assault.

Gonell, a 16-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police, is demanding action and accountability for those responsible for the violence. If there's no deterrent, he warned, such attacks could become "recurring" every election cycle.

Despite having served in the Iraq War, Gonell said it was on January 6 that he thought he would die. At the west entrance of the Capitol building, as rioters scaled scaffolding set up for President Biden's inauguration, Gonell was beaten and his spirit nearly broken.

Gonell has documented his injuries on Twitter to dispel claims that minimize last year's violence. He said he still can't shake the trauma.

"It's been hard — emotionally, physically and financially as well," Gonell said.

"The way I sleep, from the way I put my shirt on, the way I take a shower, the physical therapy twice a week, the mental health therapy once a week," he said.

Gonell, who testified before the House committee investigating the attack last summer, is doing administrative work rather than patrols.

The select committee now wants to hear from Fox News host Sean Hannity about his text messages with the White House before the riots.

On December 31, Hannity texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, "I do not see January 6 happening the way he is being told."

Five days later, to an unknown recipient, Hannity wrote, "I'm very worried about the next 48 hours." And on January 10, to Meadows and Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, he wrote, "Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can't mention the election again."

Hannity's lawyer told CBS News they are reviewing the committee's request.

The committee also expressed interest in speaking directly with former Vice President Mike Pence. This comes as former President Trump has canceled a rally scheduled to mark the first anniversary of the assault on the Capitol.

Now, nearly a year after about 140 police officers were attacked — some with lethal weapons — Gonell says more needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.

"If we don't put a deterrent on some of these and hold people accountable for what they did, this could be a recurring thing every four years," he said.

Three more officers who defended the Capitol that day are suing Trump for his alleged "wrongful conduct inciting a riot." The lawsuit is set to be heard before a federal judge next week.